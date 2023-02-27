Mechanicsville man arrested for possession of child pornography

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A Mechanicsville man has been arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

In January 2023, the Arlington Police Department in Texas received information about the online solicitation of underage girls by a Mechanicsville man. As a result of their investigation, detectives with Arlington Police obtained felony arrest warrants for Eric Michael Thomas, 46, of Mechanicsville.

He was arrested by investigators from the Hanover County Sheriff's Office on January 12, 2023.

Hanover investigators obtained a search warrant for Thomas' home. On February 10, the search warrant was executed at Thomas' home in the 10000 block of Still Creek Lane. Thomas has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography based on the evidence collected.

Thomas is currently being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.