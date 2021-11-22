Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Enrollment slumps at Henrico Public Schools

Posted at 10:03 AM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 10:03:51-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Enrollment in Henrico Schools took a nosedive last year as the COVID-19 pandemic caused monumental disruptions to education. In September, schools fully reopened and welcomed students back — most of whom hadn’t been inside of a school building in more than 500 days. School officials projected enrollment to bounce back and surpass the pre-pandemic enrollment of fall 2019. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers