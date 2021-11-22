Enrollment slumps at Henrico Public Schools

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Enrollment in Henrico Schools took a nosedive last year as the COVID-19 pandemic caused monumental disruptions to education. In September, schools fully reopened and welcomed students back — most of whom hadn’t been inside of a school building in more than 500 days. School officials projected enrollment to bounce back and surpass the pre-pandemic enrollment of fall 2019. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.