Driver killed hit median before crashing into deputy's cruiser, authorities say

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of the driver killed after hitting a median and then crashing into a deputy's patrol car Saturday night in Stafford County.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. along Garrisonville Road, just east of the Shelton Shop Road intersection, in North Stafford, Major Shawn Kimmitz with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said the driver of a Dodge Charger headed east on Garrisonville Road lost control, went sideways and then hit the raised concrete median separating the road.

"The Dodge went broadside over the median into the westbound travel lanes of Garrisonville Road, directly into the path of a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office marked Ford Taurus patrol car," Kimmitz said.

Officials said the deputy, who was not responding to an emergency, had no time to react before his car was hit.

Several witnesses stopped to help and the injured deputy also went to check on the other driver, Kimmitz said.

Both drivers were taken to an area hospital.

The driver of the Dodge, 24-year-old Enrique Rodriguez Guevara of Stafford, died of his injuries at the hospital, according to deputies.

"Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers," Kimmitz said.

The deputy was later released from the hospital.

"The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all the witnesses that stopped to provide assistance," Kimmitz wrote. "We also thank our partners at Stafford County Fire and Rescue and Mary Washington Hospital for their care to our deputy and the other driver."

Deputies said their investigation into the wreck is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.