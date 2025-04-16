Police ID man killed crossing South Richmond road

RICHMOND, Va. — A man struck by a vehicle while walking across Walmsley Boulevard has died from his injuries, Richmond police announced.

Richmond Police identified the man as Enrique Caal Juc, 46, of Richmond.

Police responded to the 4700 block of Walmsley Boulevard at approximately 10:52 p.m. Tuesday following reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian.

When they arrived, they found Caal Juc unresponsive in the roadway.

He was taken to the hospital where he died Wednesday morning.

Investigators determined Caal Juc was crossing Walmsley Boulevard eastbound, not using a crosswalk, when he was struck by a northbound vehicle. The driver remained at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Investigator Jamison at 804-646-1665 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.