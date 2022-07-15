Richmond's historic Pump House experiencing a 'major headache'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The sudden dissolution of the Enrichmond Foundation has created unexpected hurdles for community groups under its banner. The foundation, in addition to being steward of the Evergreen and East End cemeteries, also served as fiduciary agent for small community groups. That role included handling the finances, taking in donations and providing the groups access to their cash. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

