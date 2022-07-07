Enrichmond Foundation dissolves; what comes next for the cemeteries it owns

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond nonprofit that’s spent decades supporting the city’s parks department and currently controls two historic black cemeteries in the East End is calling it quits after more than 30 years. The Enrichmond Foundation Board of Directors voted last week to dissolve the nonprofit, according to a letter from its attorney obtained by BizSense. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

