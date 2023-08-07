Community groups raise back thousands of dollars lost in Enrichmond collapse

RICHMOND, Va. -- When the Enrichmond Foundation dissolved last June, dozens of community groups were left penniless. A year later, several of these organizations have raised back the money that they were unable to access in their accounts at Enrichmond, which acted as a fiduciary sponsor, handling accounting, insurance, donations and more.

The Enrichmond Accountability Project, formed by several previous Enrichmond partner groups, estimates a total between $250,000 and $500,000 went missing. The FBI and Virginia’s attorney general’s office are investigating the foundation’s collapse. Several group leaders said that while they haven’t ruled it out, they don’t have high hopes of seeing that money again.

