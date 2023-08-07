Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Community groups raise back thousands of dollars lost in Enrichmond collapse

Richmond Pump House.png
Friends of Pump House<br/>
A Friends of Pump House project to repair windows at the historic Pump House has been derailed because the group can’t access its funds as a result of the Enrichmond Foundation’s recent decision to dissolve.<br/>
Richmond Pump House.png
Posted at 9:50 AM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 09:50:37-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- When the Enrichmond Foundation dissolved last June, dozens of community groups were left penniless. A year later, several of these organizations have raised back the money that they were unable to access in their accounts at Enrichmond, which acted as a fiduciary sponsor, handling accounting, insurance, donations and more.

The Enrichmond Accountability Project, formed by several previous Enrichmond partner groups, estimates a total between $250,000 and $500,000 went missing. The FBI and Virginia’s attorney general’s office are investigating the foundation’s collapse. Several group leaders said that while they haven’t ruled it out, they don’t have high hopes of seeing that money again.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone