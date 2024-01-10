Police ID men killed outside Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police identified two men killed in a Tuesday night shooting at a Henrico apartment complex as 20-year-old Domonique Swan and 29-year-old Spencer Bartee, both of Henrico.

"Henrico Police responded to the 200 block of Engleside Drive for a shooting resulting in a vehicle crash. Once on scene, officers located two adult males inside the vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote about the Tuesday evening shooting. "

Swan was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police.

Bartee died at the hospital.

"Detectives are following up on leads in this investigation and are seeking the community’s assistance with providing any information related to this incident," the police spokesperson continued.

Anyone with information was asked to call Det Hoover at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.