Endangered Child Alert issued for 7-year-old girl believed to be in extreme danger

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. -- The Virginia State Police issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, for a Missing/Endangered child who went missing on October 14 at 2:40 p.m.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger and last known location is unknown at this time.

The missing child is Rabi-Ah Jalloh. She is a seven-year-old Black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is four feet tall and weighs about 70 pounds. Her clothing description is unknown at this time.

The child is believed to be with her mother, Mariatu Jalloh who is a Black woman with brown hair, brown eyes. She is 5-foot-1 and weighs 160 pounds.

The two are possibly traveling in a vehicle but the description is unknown at this time.

For further information contact the Stafford County Sheriff's Office at 540-658-4400 or visit Twitter.com/VSPalerts