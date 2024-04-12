How she's making sure Richmond kids always have access to books: 'Libraries are so important'

RICHMOND, Va. -- When Ashland native Sarah Matalavage leaves her 9 to 5 job on Friday evenings, the social worker swaps out her car keys for bus keys in preparation for her second job.

Matalavage is the driver and CEO of the "Enchanting Bookmobile," a job that she doesn’t get paid for, but feels its payout is priceless.

"I remember distinctly in my childhood selecting books that would take me to faraway places," she said.

Every stop the bus makes starts with story time and ends with a book giveaway. Kids of all ages get the opportunity to hop on the bus and pick a book of their choice.

Matalavage said she started the colorful library on wheels hoping to help give kids more opportunities to choose and keep a book they want.

The bus made its third stop since launching in November 2023 in Richmond's Gilpin Court.

"To be able to see a child select a book that they want, that they will keep forever, I’m speechless at times at these events," said Matalavage.

Her ultimate goal with the non-profit is to build up a child’s home library as big as their imagination allows.

"When individuals were letting me know the barriers to transportation, hopping on the GRTC bus to get across town to get to the library, we’ve got to do something about this, we’ve got to start bringing the books to the community," she said.

David Young with the Friend's Association for Children at Gilpin Court said in the midst of this tech-heavy world, there’s nothing that compares to children being able to read from a hard copy.

"Them choosing their own books, that means they'll be engaged with it more, they take that ownership, they get their names put in it, they get to take it home, home libraries are just so important," Young said.

So, after years of fundraising, painting, and book hunting, Matalavage said the enchanting bookmobile is on the road ready to help one story at a time.

"Providing the resources to the communities that deserve them the most is really what my calling as a social worker is and realizing that a lot of homes that I was serving didn't have their own personal libraries so that’s my whole goal, is to build out their libraries that hopefully they will keep forever," she said.

The Enchanting Bookmobile is currently at full capacity when it comes to book donations, but they are in need of volunteers, so if you're hoping to help you can reach out through their website.

