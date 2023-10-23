Big sister arrested after younger brother falls off car and dies

HAMPTON, Va. — A Newport News driver has been charged in the death of her eight-year-old brother who died earlier this month when he climbed onto the roof of a moving car and fell off, police said Monday.

Enashia Futrell, 18, was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of child endangerment.

Futrell was driving at the time of the incident, police said, which occurred on Oct. 2 on Golden Gate Drive in Hampton.

The boy was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries on Wednesday, Oct. 4, police said.

Police learned that when the boy climbed through the window and onto the roof before falling, an 18-year-old Newport News woman was driving the car.

"I saw the car driving [past]," a young witness told WTKR. "Once the car accelerated, he flipped back down onto the concrete. His head was bleeding and all the ambulances and fire trucks were here. Eventually, he was flown out of here."

The child continued, "I heard at first he was dancing on the car thinking it was fun... It’s sad. I’m still surprised at what happened. I wasn’t expecting him to do something like that."