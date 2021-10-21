Emporia man dies after car crashes into tree, overturns

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. — A 24-year-old Emporia man died after he ran off the road and hit a tree in the early morning hours Thursday, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver was in a 2005 Ford Crown Victoria on Crescent Road near Crescent Court around 2:30 a.m. when he lost control of the car and crashed.

State Police said the car flipped over, ejected the driver and then the car landed on top of him. He died on impact.

Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be contributing factors in the crash, according to troopers.

DeShaun Tyrail Moss of Fiddlers Road in Emporia was identified as the driver.

