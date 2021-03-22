HAZMAT investigates white powder at Federal Reserve Bank

RICHMOND, Va. -- An emergency call over a white powdery substance sent the Richmond Fire Hazmat team to The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond Monday afternoon.

An employee opened a piece of mail with a white powdery residue on it, according to Amy Vu, Richmond Fire Department Public Information Manager.

Vu said the incident occurred on the building's 8th floor and that everyone was safe.

The Richmond Haz-Mat team is on-site and the HVAC system has been cut off, according to Vu.

