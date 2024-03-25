Search underway for missing Virginia teen Emily Turner

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police are searching for 16-year-old Emily Turner.

Police said they believed Turner ran away from home.

She was last seen in the area of Meadowbrook Estates on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at about 3 p.m.

"Emily is autistic and has medical conditions that require medication. She may need medical attention," a statement from the AWARE Foundation read. "She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with the word 'Rose' on the front, blue jeans, and pink shoes."

AWARE Foundation Emily Turner

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.

