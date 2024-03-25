Watch Now
Search underway for missing Virginia teen Emily Turner

Posted at 10:42 AM, Mar 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 10:42:18-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police are searching for 16-year-old Emily Turner.

Police said they believed Turner ran away from home.

She was last seen in the area of Meadowbrook Estates on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at about 3 p.m.

"Emily is autistic and has medical conditions that require medication. She may need medical attention," a statement from the AWARE Foundation read. "She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with the word 'Rose' on the front, blue jeans, and pink shoes."

Emily Turner
Emily Turner

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

