Emergency shelter serving men and veterans to close by end of year

RICHMOND, Va. — An emergency shelter serving single men and veterans in Richmond is set to close at the end of 2024.

In a statement provided to CBS 6, HomeAgain's executive director Mandy Herbert said the shelter will officially close on Dec. 31 due to "ongoing financial challenges and the deteriorating condition of the facility."

"As a nonprofit organization, we rely heavily on donations and grants. Despite extensive efforts, we were unable to secure the necessary funding to sustain the shelter’s operations. However, we remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting our other essential programs," Herbert said.

The shelter houses 20 adult men and has 8 beds dedicated to military veterans, according to HomeAgain's website. In 2022, the shelter served 123 Men and 46 Veterans.

Herbert said HomeAgain is "working closely with community partners to provide resources and alternative housing solutions."

The organization also operates a larger shelter for women and families.

