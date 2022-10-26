Honor guard officers train for ultimate farewell: ‘We need to sweat the small stuff’

Watch the report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Ben Brady in the video player above.

RICHMOND, Va. -- First responders from across the nation are in Richmond this week sharpening the skills necessary to give fallen members of the military the ultimate farewell.

Emergency services honor guard units are being trained for the special skill at Woody Funeral Home.

First responders said helping and supporting the family of a fallen firefighter or police officer is their mission.

"We need to be as perfect as it can be, because we get one chance to do this – and we don’t get a redo," one woman said.