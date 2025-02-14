Emergency road repairs cause 'major' delays on I-95 in Chesterfield: 'Seek alternate routes'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — There are currently six miles of delays on I-95 southbound between mile markers 64 and 61 in Chesterfield County due to emergency road repairs.
Drivers should expect "major delays," VDOT says, until 5:00 p.m. today, Feb. 14, due to paving. The south left shoulder, left lane, and center lane are closed.
Drivers should seek alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
