Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Emergency repairs snarl traffic on I-95 south in Richmond; drivers warned of 'extended closures'

VDOT: 'Extended closures are expected. Motorists should seek alternate routes.'
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on September 27, 2023
Screenshot 2023-09-27 142327.png
Posted at 2:28 PM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 14:44:37-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- One lane of Interstate 95 south in Richmond remains closed Wednesday afternoon as crews work on emergency road repairs, according to VDOT officials.

This comes after all lanes of the interstate were closed near the exit for Arthur Ashe Boulevard (mile marker 78) for the repairs around 2:20 p.m.

"Extended closures are expected," officials warned. "Motorists should seek alternate routes."

Officials said drivers could use I-295 as an alternate route.

Earlier in the afternoon the interstate's right lane and shoulder were also closed.

There was a more than 3-mile backup as of 1:15 p.m., officials said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone