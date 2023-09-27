Emergency repairs snarl traffic on I-95 south in Richmond; drivers warned of 'extended closures'

RICHMOND, Va. -- One lane of Interstate 95 south in Richmond remains closed Wednesday afternoon as crews work on emergency road repairs, according to VDOT officials.

This comes after all lanes of the interstate were closed near the exit for Arthur Ashe Boulevard (mile marker 78) for the repairs around 2:20 p.m.

"Extended closures are expected," officials warned. "Motorists should seek alternate routes."

Officials said drivers could use I-295 as an alternate route.

Earlier in the afternoon the interstate's right lane and shoulder were also closed.

There was a more than 3-mile backup as of 1:15 p.m., officials said.

