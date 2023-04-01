Police ID man killed walking near Richmond International Airport

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of the 68-year-old Chesterfield man killed walking near Richmond International Airport Friday night.

Henrico Police said officers were called to Richard E. Byrd Terminal Drive just south of Clarkson Road for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian just after 8:50 p.m.

The victim, Emanuel Randolph Sims, of North Chesterfield, died of his injuries at the scene, according to police.

"The driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation," officers said.

Police said the investigation was in its preliminary stages but that neither speed nor alcohol were "factors for the driver."

No additional details about the circumstances surrounding the crash were available at last check.

The crash remains under investigation.

"Henrico Police asks everyone to practice the safety tips outlined in our Watch Your Step initiative, whether you are walking, bicycling, or driving," officers wrote. " We all have a role to play while sharing the roadways."

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Crash Investigator Hostetler at 804-501-5000, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit tips via the P3tips app. Both methods are anonymous, police said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.