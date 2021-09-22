Monument representing freedom, emancipation to be unveiled at Brown's Island

RICHMOND, Va. -- A new emancipation monument dedicated to those who fought for freedom is being unveiled at Brown's Island Wednesday morning.

The two 12-foot bronze statues represent a man and a woman with an infant child that were newly freed from slavery.

Around the monument will be names and images of 10 people who contributed to the struggle for freedom, both before and after the emancipation -- including Nat Turner.

Those 10 names were chosen by the Virginia Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission with the help of public input.

The reveal is set to begin at 10 a.m. Governor Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney are expected to attend.

The statues will be located at the 5th Street pedestrian bridge.