Elvin R. Cosby Jr., Henrico County's longest-serving employee, dies at 96

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Elvin R. Cosby Jr., the longest-serving employee in Henrico County history, died Dec. 8 at the age of 96. He was 18 when he began working for the Henrico Department of Public Works in 1946 and retired in 2019 after 73 years of service.

Cosby mentored employees, aided the county's early efforts to promote a racially diverse workforce, and earned a reputation for tireless work and outstanding service, according to county officials. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

