Dogs shot in Henrico yard, a man with a gun was seen jumping the fence

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police released surveillance video and asked for help finding a man believed to be involved in a violent incident outside a Henrico home.

“On Sunday, May 5, 2024, at approximately 4:10 p.m., Henrico Police responded to the 100 block of Elsing Green Way for a reported shooting. Once on scene, officers spoke with the caller who reported hearing gunfire and went in his backyard and found two of his dogs injured,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said.

Surveillance video obtained from the area showed a man with a gun jump over the fence.

Henrico Police

“Before jumping over the fence on the other side of the yard, the suspect turned around and fired his gun several times at the group of dogs before jumping over the fence and running through the neighborhood,” the police spokesperson continued. “Video shows he was wearing a white t-shirt, with a black jacket with an “‘SR’ or backwards/forward ‘R’ logo on the back, red pants with a white stripe and black shoes.”

Police said the dogs' owner took the dogs to the veterinarian for treatment of gunshot wounds and are awaiting an update on their conditions.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.