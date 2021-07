RICHMOND, Va. -- Elsa will move across Cuba on Monday night and track near the southwest Florida coast today into Tuesday.

The potential landfall forecast continues to be just west or northwest of Tampa Tuesday night.

WTVR Elsa track based on the Monday (July 5, 2021) 5 p.m. advisory.

Computer models continue to struggle with what happens with Elsa after that point in terms of strength and track.

If it does impact weather in Central Virginia, it would bring higher rain chances on Thursday. More information can be found in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.