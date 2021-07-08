Tropical Storm Elsa has closed these Virginia State Parks

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation announced Thursday that six state parks would close due to Tropical Storm Elsa.

The parks are located with the Tropical Storm warning area and could face high winds and flash flooding.

The following parks closed 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 8:

• False Cape, Virginia Beach

• First Landing, Virginia Beach

• Kiptopeke, Northampton County

• Belle Isle, Lancaster County

• Machicomoco, Gloucester County

• Westmoreland, Westmoreland County

"Decisions to reopen will be made on a park-by-park basis after damage assessments have been completed and only when it is safe to return to operational status," a department spokesperson wrote in an email. "Overnight guests with reservations affected by the closures will be refunded in part or in full, respectively, should they choose to return to their scheduled reservation once operations resume, or should they depart early altogether."

