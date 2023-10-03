Watch Now
Richmond founded Ellwood Thompson’s sold to Florida-based grocery firm

ELLWOOD THOMPSON SOLD BIZSENSE.png
WTVR
Posted at 7:03 AM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 07:04:55-04

RICHMOND, Va. --Carytown fixture Ellwood Thompson’s is under new ownership.

The local specialty grocer has been purchased by Healthier Choices Management Corp., a Florida-based company that owns grocery stores under several different brands in Florida, New York and New Jersey.

The company announced the acquisition Monday. Terms weren’t disclosed. The Ellwood Thompson’s name is expected to remain in use and the store will stay in place at 4 N. Thompson St.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

