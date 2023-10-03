Richmond founded Ellwood Thompson’s sold to Florida-based grocery firm

RICHMOND, Va. --Carytown fixture Ellwood Thompson’s is under new ownership.

The local specialty grocer has been purchased by Healthier Choices Management Corp., a Florida-based company that owns grocery stores under several different brands in Florida, New York and New Jersey.

The company announced the acquisition Monday. Terms weren’t disclosed. The Ellwood Thompson’s name is expected to remain in use and the store will stay in place at 4 N. Thompson St.

