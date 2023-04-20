Police ID Richmond man who died after Lee Bridge crash

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have identified a man killed on the Lee Bridge in downtown Richmond as 61-year-old Ellis Green, Jr.

Green was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash on the bridge over the James River.

"Officers were called to the Lee Bridge for the report of two vehicles colliding in the northbound lanes of the bridge. An SUV collided into the rear of a disabled SUV on the bridge," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the crash. "Individuals from both vehicles, four adults and a child, were injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment."

Green died at the hospital, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call Richmond Crash Team Investigator Kress at 804-646-0280 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.