Driver killed in Colonial Heights wrong-way crash

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A 66-year-old woman was killed in a wrong-way crash along the 600 block on East Ellerslie Avenue Sunday afternoon, according to Colonial Heights Police.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

"A preliminary investigation revealed that a Mitsubishi SUV traveling east in the 600 block of Ellerslie Avenue crossed into the westbound lanes, striking a Chevrolet Malibu and a Scion traveling westbound on East Ellerslie Avenue," a Colonial Heights Police spokesperson wrote. "The driver of the Mitsubishi, a 66-year-old female, was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center by Colonial Heights Fire and EMS, where she was pronounced deceased. The driver of the Malibu and a juvenile passenger in that vehicle reported minor injuries."

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call Colonial Heights Police at 804-520-9300.

