RICHMOND, Va. -- After years of selling at farmers markets, a local candle maker has made the jump to brick-and-mortar retail.

Elk Hill Candle Co. recently opened at 612 N. Sheppard St. Owner Anthony Altieri is betting he has attracted enough of a following to support the company’s first physical store, where he plans to carry a wider selection of goods than his more limited itinerant offerings.

