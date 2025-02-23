CODI Alert issued for missing Kilmarnock boy last seen Saturday: 'Check your yards and sheds'

KILMARNOCK, Va. — A CODI Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old boy from Kilmarnock who was last seen Saturday evening.

Elijah Daniel Dodson was last spotted on Feb. 22 at 6:15 p.m. on Hatton Avenue in Kilmarnock, according to Virginia State Police.

"Please check your yards and sheds," Kilmarnock Police posted on social media Sunday morning. "If Elijah is located please call us immediately."

Troopers described Dodson as a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

The teen was last seen carrying a black backpack and wearing all-black clothing, including a black jacket with a white stripe.

"This disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency," a state police spokesperson stated.

Kilmarnock, a picturesque town in Lancaster and Northumberland counties in the Northern Neck, is roughly 75 miles and a 1-hour 20-minute drive from Richmond.

If you have seen Dodson or have information that could help investigators, call the Kilmarnock Police Department at 804-462-5111 (24-hour dispatch) or visit https://vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts/.



A CODI Alert or Critical Operation for a Disappeared Child Initiative is different from an AMBER Alert in that the abduction criteria are removed. The CODI Alert is one of six alert programs from Virginia State Police, including AMBER alerts, Senior Alerts, Critically Missing Adult Alerts, Missing Person with Autism Alerts and Blue Alerts.

