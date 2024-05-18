Chesterfield police searching for missing man

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 37-year-old man.

Eli Klinar was last seen by a relative Saturday morning walking on Otterdale Road in the Fox Creek subdivision in Chesterfield.

Klinar is an Asian man, 5 feet 6 inches, and 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, shorts, and barefoot.

If you have any information on Klinar's whereabouts police ask you to call 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

