Woman killed at Richmond apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. -- A woman was apparently shot and killed early Saturday morning in Richmond, according to police.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Elgin Terrace, at the St. John's Wood Apartments in South Richmond, to investigate a shooting.

"Once on scene officers located one adult female down suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "This is an ongoing investigation."

While Richmond Police said it appeared that the woman was shot, the Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

Richmond Police have reported 41 homicides in 2022, according to Richmond Crime statistics last updated on September 18, 2022. Police reported 55 homicides during the same time period in 2021.

Anyone with information about what happened on Elgin Terrace was asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell 804-646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.