Man wanted for elevator sex assault reported in Richmond hospital

RICHMOND, Va. -- A woman reported she was sexually assaulted in an elevator at a Richmond hospital.

Now Richmond Police has released photos in the hopes someone would recognize the man wanted for questioning.

"On Saturday, at approximately 7 a.m., officers were called to Chippenham Hospital, located in the 7100 block of Jahnke Road, for the report of an assault," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Officers arrived and located a female employee who reported the male in the photo, captured on surveillance camera, had sexually assaulted her in an elevator. Following the assault, the suspect left the area, possibly boarding a GRTC bus."

Police described the man in the photos as between 35 and 40 years old, around six feet tall, and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Bruington at 804-646-3930 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.