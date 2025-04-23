Henrico-based Elephant Insurance to be sold to private equity firm

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The UK-based parent company of Elephant Insurance has struck a deal to unload the Henrico-based auto insurer in a transaction that would bring the company’s ownership stateside.

Admiral Group PLC announced Tuesday it has entered into an agreement to sell its U.S. motor insurance business, including Elephant Insurance Co. and Elephant Insurance Services, for an undisclosed amount to J.C. Flowers & Co., a private investment firm with a focus on the financial services industry.

