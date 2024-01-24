Elephant Insurance downsizes to smaller Henrico County HQ

RICHMOND, Va. -- Continuing a shift to remote and hybrid work that it started pre-pandemic, Henrico-based Elephant Insurance has reduced its local office footprint and found new stomping grounds in the county.

The auto insurer is moving its headquarters from the Allianz-anchored Deep Run I building near Innsbrook to Park Central, an office park along East Parham Road just east of the planned GreenCity development

The company is leasing 16,000 square feet in the Park Central V building at 8801 Park Central Drive. It moved in over a month ago and is holding a grand opening this week.

The new space is considerably smaller than the 76,000 square feet it subleased from Allianz on the third and fourth floors of Deep Run I, part of the former Circuit City headquarters campus off Mayland Drive. It had been in that space for about a decade.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.