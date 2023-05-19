This Virginia mother is dying and in need of an angel. Then Eleisha Davis arrived.

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A mother living with renal failure and lupus expressed gratitude over strangers stepping up to help her overcome another life challenge — homelessness.

Shadea Battle and her daughters have temporary living quarters at the Stay Over Suites thanks to Eleisha Davis and the generosity of strangers.

“I’m just so glad that she came into my life," Battle said. “She’s an angel.”

WTVR Shadea Battle (right) sits with Eleisha Davis



Between teaching high school and being an active member of the nonprofit group Women of Endurance, Davis spends her time helping others.

“The need for immediate housing in the midst of her medical situation and caring for her children is just heartbreaking," Davis said about Battle's situation. "Got a lot of doors closed in my face, which is why I made the decision, OK, the first four nights I’m going to put this on my card."

WTVR Eleisha Davis

Since May 6, after she paid for those first few nights, Davis found people to donate money to pay for additional nights for Battle and her children.

“We’ve had a church donate three nights," Davis said. “I had teachers giving me money for two nights. I had teachers giving me money for food for one night.”

The extended-stay hotel offers free breakfast. The family uses the room's cooktop to prepare other meals.

As Davis works to get the Battle Family back on a list for housing in Hopewell, she's accepting $112 donations to buy the family another night at the hotel.

Anyone interested in donating can do so via the Women of Endurance PayPal.

