Electricians trade school sparks move to Midlothian with $2M deal

RICHMOND, Va. -- After 16 years in Hanover County, a local trade school is preparing to plug into Midlothian.

The Richmond Electricians’ Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee (JATC) recently purchased a 23,000-square-foot building at 7914 Midlothian Turnpike, which will serve as its new home for training future electricians.

The nonprofit paid $2.4 million for the building and expects to move in next summer.

Gregg Spicer, JATC’s training director, said the group will be leaving its current facility at 11255 Air Park Road.

Spicer said the 11,000-square-foot Hanover building has served the organization well since it bought it in 2007, but they’ve run out of space.

“We had 80 to 100 apprentices for a long time, but starting in 2017, 2018, work started booming in Richmond and currently we have around 300,” he said. “We started growing and needed to find space.”

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.