Virginia Election Results: Rob Wittman (R) and Lesile Mehta (D)

In the days leading to Election Day, CBS 6 anchors went across Central Virginia to ask voters what issues were driving them to the polls to vote in the 2024 election. We spoke to dozens of voters in Richmond, Henrico, Hanover, Goochland, Powhatan, and the Tri-Cities.
1st Congressional District — Rep. Rob Wittman (R) and Lesile Mehta (D)

Localities: western Henrico, western Chesterfield, Hanover (part), James City County, York, Glouchester, New Kent, Westmoreland, King William, Northumberland, Williamsburg, Poquoson, Lancaster, Middlesex, Essex, Matthews, Richmond County, King and Queen.

Rep. Rob Wittman has represented Virginia's 1st District since 2007, winning most of his elections by double digits despite the district becoming slightly more competitive following redistricting a few years ago. Wittman serves on the House Armed Services and Natural Resources committees.

Lesile Mehtawon the Democratic primary in June over Wittman's previous challenger to secure her party's nomination. Mehta is a civil rights attorney and the former legal director of the ACLU of Virginia.

As mentioned, Wittman has won most of his elections easily, and the Cook Political report lists the district as solid Republican. In the sprawling district, Republicans perform well in each statewide election, per VPAP.

