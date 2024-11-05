Watch Now
Who is winning Virginia: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris?

In the days leading to Election Day, CBS 6 anchors went across Central Virginia to ask voters what issues were driving them to the polls to vote in the 2024 election. We spoke to dozens of voters in Richmond, Henrico, Hanover, Goochland, Powhatan, and the Tri-Cities.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The final day of voting in the 2024 presidential election has arrived with tens of millions of Americans having already cast their ballots. Those include record numbers in battleground states like Georgia and North Carolina.

As of Monday, Associated Press tracking of advance voting nationwide showed over 80 million ballots cast.

That’s slightly more than half the total number of votes in the last presidential election.

Despite long lines in some places and a few hiccups common to all elections, early in-person and mail voting has proceeded without major problems.

Enthusiastic voters lined up early Monday, even braving pouring rain in Houston.

