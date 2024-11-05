Who is winning Virginia: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The final day of voting in the 2024 presidential election has arrived with tens of millions of Americans having already cast their ballots. Those include record numbers in battleground states like Georgia and North Carolina.

As of Monday, Associated Press tracking of advance voting nationwide showed over 80 million ballots cast.

That’s slightly more than half the total number of votes in the last presidential election.

Despite long lines in some places and a few hiccups common to all elections, early in-person and mail voting has proceeded without major problems.

Enthusiastic voters lined up early Monday, even braving pouring rain in Houston.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok