Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Virginia Election Results: Property tax exemption for surviving spouses

In the days leading to Election Day, CBS 6 anchors went across Central Virginia to ask voters what issues were driving them to the polls to vote in the 2024 election. We spoke to dozens of voters in Richmond, Henrico, Hanover, Goochland, Powhatan, and the Tri-Cities.
Posted
and last updated

All Virginia voters will decide whether or not to extend real estate tax exemptions provided to surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action to any surviving spouse of a soldier killed in the line of duty. Currently, only spouses of military members killed in the line of duty receive the tax exemption.

The exact language of the allot is listed below:

"Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty?"

The Virginia Department of Elections has a full explainer of the proposal on its website.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone