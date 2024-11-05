Virginia Election Results: Property tax exemption for surviving spouses

All Virginia voters will decide whether or not to extend real estate tax exemptions provided to surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action to any surviving spouse of a soldier killed in the line of duty. Currently, only spouses of military members killed in the line of duty receive the tax exemption.

The exact language of the allot is listed below:

"Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended so that the tax exemption that is currently available to the surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action is also available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty?"

The Virginia Department of Elections has a full explainer of the proposal on its website.

