Virginia Election Results: Tim Kaine (D) and Hung Cao (R)

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia is vying for a third term against Republican challenger Hung Cao.

The Commonwealth hasn’t elected a Republican to the upper chamber since 2002. Kaine won in 2018 by 16 percentage points.

Political scientists have said there’s a narrow path to victory for the GOP. They cite Virginia’s moderate electorate, aversion to former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, and Kaine’s salience with voters.

Cao scored Trump’s endorsement during a crowded Republican primary race.

He is a 25-year veteran of the U.S. Navy. Cao previously ran for a U.S. House seat in northern Virginia in 2022 but lost to Democratic U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton.

Sen. Tim Kaine, a Richmond resident, is seeking his third term in the U.S. Senate. The former Virginia Governor and 2016 Democratic Vice Presidential nominee is one of the more high-profile Senate Democrats and a key member of several Senate committees: Budget, Foreign Relations, Armed Services, and Health and Education.

Hung Cao easily secured the Republican nomination in the June primary with nearly 62% of the vote. A retired Navy Captain, Cao has centered his campaign around trying to tie Kaine to issues like border security and is an ardent supporter of former President Trump.

The Cook Political Report rates this race as solid for the Democrat Kaine, who enjoyed a lead in the polling even when President Biden was still in the race. Cao will have to rely on a stronger-than-expected performance by former President Trump in Virginia, where he lost each of the last two elections.

