Elderly man hit by car; teen driver in custody, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Posted at 12:47 AM, Jul 30, 2023
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A teenage driver was arrested after an elderly man walking was hit by a car in a Midlothian neighborhood Saturday night.

Officers responded to 911 calls around 9:10 p.m. after a man is late 70s was hit by a car in the 2300 block of Edgeview Lane in the Salisbury community, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The man was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Police described his injuries as non life-threatening.

Charges are pending against the teenage driver, according to sources.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

