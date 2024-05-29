Man arrested for connection to death of elderly adult

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chesterfield Police have announced the arrest of a man they say is connected to the death of an elderly adult in the county.

Police tell CBS 6 that in October of 2023, they were referred from Adult Protective Services regarding a man, Henry T. Ransom Junior (78), who had been taken to a hospital with signs of neglect.

Ransom would die in the hospital in December 2023.

On December 11, 2023 Chesterfield detectives obtained a warrant for Theodore K. Brewer, a 64-year-old man that lived with Ransom and was his caretaker. Brewer was arrested on January 16.

Chesterfield Police say on May 20, 2024, they were able to indict Brewer with felony murder and felony abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult following additional investigation.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

