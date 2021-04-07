Missing woman last seen at her Chesterfield home Monday morning

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 40-year-old woman from Chesterfield who has now been missing for more than 48 hours.

Chesterfield Police said Elana Shanta Coleman was last seen by a relative at her home in the 11600 block of Reedy Branch Road around 9 a.m. Monday, April 5.

Police described Coleman as a Black female, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Officials said she was last seen wearing blue t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information about Coleman's whereabouts is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

