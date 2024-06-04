Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

El Chido on the move again, this time to Chesterfield

el-chido-midlo-Cropped-2048x1152.jpg
BizSense
el-chido-midlo-Cropped-2048x1152.jpg
Posted at 8:27 AM, Jun 04, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- A popular local Mexican restaurant chain has branched into Chesterfield.

El Chido Restaurant recently opened at 11001 Midlothian Turnpike near Chesterfield Towne Center.

It joins three other El Chido restaurants and two food trailers for owner Cruz Albanil. Until now, Albanil’s only non-Henrico location was in the city at 4013 W. Broad St., which he took over from El Tucan about two years ago.

“A lot of people have asked when we’d expand to a different county because all the Chidos are in Henrico or Richmond,” Albanil said. “I’m very excited to be here in Chesterfield.”

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone