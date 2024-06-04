El Chido on the move again, this time to Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. -- A popular local Mexican restaurant chain has branched into Chesterfield.

El Chido Restaurant recently opened at 11001 Midlothian Turnpike near Chesterfield Towne Center.

It joins three other El Chido restaurants and two food trailers for owner Cruz Albanil. Until now, Albanil’s only non-Henrico location was in the city at 4013 W. Broad St., which he took over from El Tucan about two years ago.

“A lot of people have asked when we’d expand to a different county because all the Chidos are in Henrico or Richmond,” Albanil said. “I’m very excited to be here in Chesterfield.”

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.