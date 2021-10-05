Eight shot in Metro Richmond over the weekend; three killed

RICHMOND, Va. -- There were eight victims of gun violence in Metro Richmond over the weekend.

There were so many bullets were fired on Mechanicsville Turnpike alone, forensics told CBS6 that they recovered more than four dozen shell cases and three different types of ammo.

There was domestic violence and murder in Henrico County, street violence with at least two killed in Richmond and a home invasion, robbery and shooting off Watchrun Court in north Chesterfield early Saturday morning.

The victim in the Chesterfield case tried to charge the gunman but ended up with a gunshot wound that shattered his leg and also wounds to the arm and ribs

"When I looked up, he had my PlayStation 5 in his hands,” said a man who wants me to hide his identity. He says his mom's boyfriend was the one who got shot.

He feels guilty because he believes the masked robbers stormed in after seeing an Instagram post that he was selling a PlayStation 5.

"He was like, ‘bring me the game system, bring me the PlayStation,’ stuff like that,” he said about the suspect, who darted out the front door.

Detectives dusted for prints on the scene.

Among the shooting victims, three were killed and one remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

"For other victims other than my family, just pray and lock your doors,” said the PlayStation victim. “People aren't your friends. Watch your back and don't take social media for granted because it's bait for a lot of people."

An arrest was made in Henrico's domestic killing.

Detectives are still working leads in the Richmond investigations. Crime Insider sources say that investigators with Chesterfield have some strong leads.