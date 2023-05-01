We now know what's going up in Mechanicsville where Lidl backed out

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- With a planned Lidl store off the drawing board, an auto dealership is in the works for a former church property in Mechanicsville. Atlanta-based EH Automotive Group is seeking a rezoning approval that would set the stage for a new Kia dealership at 6395 Mechanicsville Turnpike. The auto group’s COO Amr Hallaba said in an interview last week the company plans to buy the 6-acre property from German grocer Lidl, which has backed away from previous plans to build a grocery store on the site. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.



