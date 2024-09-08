RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmonders had a another hance to celebrate and learn about Egyptian culture this weekend at the 5th annual Egyptian Festival.

The three-day event kicked off at St. George & St. Philopater Coptic Church on Friday.

Guests could get their fill of delicious traditional Egyptian food, shop with local vendors, enjoy live music, and tour the church.

FULL INTERVIEW: Goal of 5th Egyptian Festival in Richmond is to be 'part of this big community'

Organizers said the festival is a way to teach the community more about their Egyptian heritage.

All proceeds from the event benefited the church.

