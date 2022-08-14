Mechanicsville teen found dead near football field at Atlee High School

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- An investigation is underway after the body of a young man was found outside Atlee High School Saturday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the school just before 1:25 p.m. following a report that a citizen had discovered a deceased male near the football field, according to officials with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

The body of 18-year-old Efeoghene Oluwatosin Obrimah, of Mechanicsville, was lying on the ground near the field's press box, officials said.

Deputies said they are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine Obrimah's "actual cause of death."

Officials said the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the teen's death is ongoing.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Efeoghene Obrimah during this difficult time," deputies said.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.