Community remembers beloved student Efe Obrimah found dead at Atlee High School

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- As the community continues to mourn the sudden death of Atlee High School graduate and former track star Efe Obrimah, his friends are raising money to help his family with unexpected funeral costs.

"Efe was smart and funny and caring and made everyone around him smile," a message posted on the GoFundMe page read. "Whether he was casually winning track meets in ripped jeans and vans with pencils sticking out of his hair or playing D&D with his friends, Efe always knew how to have a good time. More than all, Efe was beyond humble despite all of his accomplishments."

Provided to WTVR Atlee High School graduate Efe Obrimah

The GoFundMe raised more than $13,000 the first day it posted.

"In order to support his family in this trying time, all proceeds of this GoFundMe will go directly to Efe's family in their time of need and give them one less thing to worry about during their time of grief," the message continued.

Obrimah's body was discovered Saturday afternoon near the press box at the Atlee High School football field on Atlee Station Road.

While the cause of death remained under investigation, the sheriff's office did not suspect foul play in Obrimah's death.

"While the Sheriff’s Office has deemed the football stadium safe to reopen, the stadium will remain closed for a period of one week out of respect for Efe and the Obrimah family," Hanover Schools posted on social media.

Provided to WTVR Atlee High School student Efe Obrimah

Obrimah was a 2022 Atlee High School graduate and was consider a star track athlete during his time at the Hanover County school.

