EF-1 tornado damaged multiple homes in Virginia on April 3, National Weather Service says

EF-1 tornado was on ground for 5 miles in Northumerbland County, weather service says
Posted at 3:15 PM, Apr 06, 2024
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. -- National Weather Service (NWS) officials confirmed an EF-1 tornado damaged multiple homes as powerful storms swept through Virginia Wednesday afternoon.

The tornado, which touched down in Richmond County at 4:04 p.m. before ending in Northumberland County around 4:10 p.m., triggered two tornado warnings that covered multiple counties.

Tornado Fujita Scale.png

EF-1 Tornado -- Rcihmond/Northumberland County
Estimated Time: 4:04 to 4:10 p.m.
Estimated Maximum Wind Speed: 95-100 mph
Maximum Path Width: 100 yards
Path Length: 5.3 miles

When the tornado first touched down near Luttrellville Lane and Chevy Place, a storage shed was destroyed and numerous trees were uprooted. NWS officials said that damage was consistent with an EF-0 tornado.

"The tornado quickly moved northeast across Ridge Road and through the Quinton Oaks Golf Course, where additional hardwood trees were uprooted, with a storage shed being destroyed," NWS officials wrote.

Poster image - 2024-04-04T171251.853.jpg

Two houses had portions of their roofs "lifted off" and "numerous hardwood trees were snapped" along Azalea Lane and Owl Town Road. Officials said that was consistent with 95-100 mph EF-1 damage.

"The tornado then continued northeast, crossing US 360 near Glebe Lane, where roof damage was observed on houses and additional trees were uprooted," NWS officials wrote. "The tornado lifted just north of US 360 and east of Glebe Lane around 4:10 p.m."

The storms that moved through Virginia Wednesday afternoon triggered multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings.

TORNADO SAFETY TIPS.png

